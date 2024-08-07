Fiduciary Alliance LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,504.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 605,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,454,000 after purchasing an additional 582,503 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 342,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 325,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 790.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,745,000 after purchasing an additional 274,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 307,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,167,000 after purchasing an additional 18,371 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT traded down $2.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $267.29. 145,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.40 and a 200 day moving average of $264.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $278.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

