Financial Comparison: VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) & Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) and VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and VectivBio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tectonic Therapeutic N/A N/A $12.16 million $0.69 24.70 VectivBio $27.34 million 20.97 -$93.74 million N/A N/A

Tectonic Therapeutic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VectivBio.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tectonic Therapeutic 0 0 3 1 3.25 VectivBio 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and VectivBio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Tectonic Therapeutic presently has a consensus target price of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 269.60%. Given Tectonic Therapeutic’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Tectonic Therapeutic is more favorable than VectivBio.

Profitability

This table compares Tectonic Therapeutic and VectivBio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tectonic Therapeutic N/A -50.52% -47.13% VectivBio N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Tectonic Therapeutic has a beta of 2.63, suggesting that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VectivBio has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.6% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of Tectonic Therapeutic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of VectivBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tectonic Therapeutic beats VectivBio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States.

About VectivBio

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy. The company is also developing apraglutide, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with steroid-refractory gastrointestinal acute versus host disease (aGvHD). VectivBio Holding AG was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. As of June 29, 2023, VectivBio Holding AG operates as a subsidiary of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

