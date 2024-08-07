First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 2,569 Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,386,000 after buying an additional 36,258 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,015,000.

Shares of VCIT opened at $81.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $82.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3011 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

