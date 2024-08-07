First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.17% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FSIG. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,607,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,181,000 after buying an additional 164,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 735.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,577 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,253,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after purchasing an additional 33,141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after purchasing an additional 136,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 207.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 715,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 483,397 shares in the last quarter.

FSIG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 387,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,019. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $18.21 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

