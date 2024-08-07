First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.40 and last traded at $71.45. 7,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 16,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.34.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $321.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNY. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 589,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,184,000 after buying an additional 317,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,488,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 153.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 52,803 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 248.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

