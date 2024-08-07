First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,773 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 506,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 334,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,008 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,490,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,245,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after buying an additional 36,186 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 1,199,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,479. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

