Five Oceans Advisors Invests $142,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 27,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 47.8% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 47,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank increased its position in Ford Motor by 7.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F remained flat at $9.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 69,349,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,298,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.