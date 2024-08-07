Five Oceans Advisors Invests $205,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,826 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FedEx by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,830,000 after acquiring an additional 35,987 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $7.60 on Wednesday, hitting $278.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,515. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.97.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

