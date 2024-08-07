FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.66 and last traded at $40.46. Approximately 89,216 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 197,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $3,505,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 98,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the period.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

