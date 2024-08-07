FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Zacks reports. FlexShopper had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The company had revenue of $31.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million.

FlexShopper Stock Performance

Shares of FPAY stock remained flat at $1.06 on Wednesday. 7,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,527. The firm has a market cap of $23.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 13.70 and a current ratio of 13.70. FlexShopper has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18.

Get FlexShopper alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 52,200 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $57,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,296,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,368.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 211,386 shares of company stock valued at $240,518. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

(Get Free Report)

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. The company offers consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, such as tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, including accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.