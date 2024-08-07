Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Lowered to $26.00 at BTIG Research

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

FLYW stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,858,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,676. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.37. Flywire has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.09, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 45.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

