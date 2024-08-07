Formula One Group (FWONA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.77 million. On average, analysts expect Formula One Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.91. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $55.08 and a 52-week high of $75.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FWONA. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,646,157.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $9,592,703.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,401,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,646,157.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,072 shares of company stock valued at $17,749,275. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

