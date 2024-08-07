Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $55.81, but opened at $65.68. Fortinet shares last traded at $68.77, with a volume of 2,980,820 shares trading hands.
The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 664.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,137,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,400,215,000 after buying an additional 30,542,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $548,013,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 94.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after buying an additional 2,802,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth $120,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.62.
Fortinet Company Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
