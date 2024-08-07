Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Fortitude Gold Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of FTCO stock traded down 0.09 on Wednesday, hitting 4.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,376. Fortitude Gold has a fifty-two week low of 3.61 and a fifty-two week high of 6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is 4.89.
About Fortitude Gold
