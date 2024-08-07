FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock Price Down 11.2% Following Weak Earnings

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) fell 11.2% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 29,963 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,105,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $848,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 164,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after buying an additional 57,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 61,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 7.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $921.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.31.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

