Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 230 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $475,073,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,127,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,662 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,044,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,908,000 after buying an additional 761,104 shares during the period. Gray Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,229,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,350,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,808,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,567. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $229.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

