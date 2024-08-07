Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 319 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $535,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,921,432 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,201,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,898 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $164,044,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $125,319,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. TD Cowen dropped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $6.97 on Wednesday, reaching $229.79. 930,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,302. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

