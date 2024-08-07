Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. owned 0.06% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,272,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the fourth quarter worth $826,000. CAP Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,487,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at about $1,515,000.

QQQE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.53. 378,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,249. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.55. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $70.18 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

