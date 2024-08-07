Fulton Bank N.A. Has $454,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.95. 2,129,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,130. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.75. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $126.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

