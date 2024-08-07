Fulton Bank N.A. Has $568,000 Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,894,952 shares in the company, valued at $805,364,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 7,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $747,325.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,894,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,364,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,761 shares of company stock worth $45,539,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.57. The company had a trading volume of 462,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,986. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $118.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 114.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Articles

