Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 207 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in S&P Global by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,403,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,758 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in S&P Global by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,958,160. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.46. 525,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,256. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $457.25 and its 200-day moving average is $439.31. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $502.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.73.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

