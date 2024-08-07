Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 253 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,985,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,959,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.84.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

