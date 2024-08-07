Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,145 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after acquiring an additional 38,526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $1,786,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.24. The company had a trading volume of 901,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $71.76. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.27. The company has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

