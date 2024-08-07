Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 2,457 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:DFS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.30. 260,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,717. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $79.04 and a one year high of $147.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.86.
Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.33.
About Discover Financial Services
Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.
