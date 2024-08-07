Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 103.73 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 99.40 ($1.27). 842,763 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,261,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.20 ($1.25).

Funding Circle Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 65.67. The stock has a market cap of £317.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -903.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Oliver White purchased 2,186 shares of Funding Circle stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 82 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £1,792.52 ($2,290.76). Insiders own 36.77% of the company’s stock.

About Funding Circle

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

