FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Issued By Zacks Research

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.21. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Bank of America’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.07.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $36.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $288.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 6,993,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $284,146,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 948,077,805 shares in the company, valued at $38,520,401,217.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,538,765 shares of company stock worth $2,403,399,367. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAC. DDFG Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 13.1% in the second quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 83.5% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 64,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 138,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 46.6% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

