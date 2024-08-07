FY2024 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Decreased by Wedbush

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.70. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Floor & Decor’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FND. Citigroup cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

Shares of FND opened at $97.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.00, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.74. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.78%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 356,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,459,000 after buying an additional 173,518 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $192,375.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,543,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 34,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,274,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $192,375.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,543,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,778 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,591 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

