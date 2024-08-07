FY2024 EPS Estimates for TransMedics Group, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for TransMedics Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for TransMedics Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TransMedics Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMDX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.88.

NASDAQ TMDX opened at $156.10 on Monday. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $171.98. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -459.12 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.84 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other news, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,187.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 1,193 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.65, for a total value of $168,988.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,187.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,934,803. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 649.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

