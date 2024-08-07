FY2024 EPS Estimates for WELL Health Technologies Corp. Lowered by Stifel Canada (TSE:WEL)

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for WELL Health Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$231.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$227.98 million.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEL

WELL Health Technologies Price Performance

About WELL Health Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Integrated Wellness Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the health, nutrition, fitness, wellness, and beauty sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.