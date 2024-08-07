FY2025 EPS Estimates for Modine Manufacturing Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MOD)

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Modine Manufacturing in a report released on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $3.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Modine Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.80 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.
Modine Manufacturing Trading Up 3.7 %
NYSE:MOD opened at $101.40 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,909,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,099,000 after acquiring an additional 838,460 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,414,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 40.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,425,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,726,000 after acquiring an additional 411,946 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $26,064,000. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at $22,600,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.
