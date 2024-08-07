FY2028 EPS Estimates for PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Decreased by Analyst

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report issued on Friday, August 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for PROCEPT BioRobotics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.93) per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRCT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $60.58 on Monday. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.10 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 58.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 60,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 26,046 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $1,777,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $621,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

