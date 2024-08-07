Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $22.08 million for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%.

Gaia Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,840. Gaia has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $103.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gaia in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

