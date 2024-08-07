GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 128.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 52,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 80.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 83,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.64 and a 52-week high of $26.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLO. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

