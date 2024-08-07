Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.11. 412,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,193. The company has a market cap of $699.42 million, a PE ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. Gatos Silver has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

