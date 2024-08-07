GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $80.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,260. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $1,649,916.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

