Getech Group (LON:GTC) Trading Down 13.3%

Getech Group plc (LON:GTC – Get Free Report) shares fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.93 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.93 ($0.02). 210,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 379,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.22 ($0.03).

Getech Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.13. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 million, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Getech Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getech Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides government advisory, geoscience, and geospatial services. It operates in three segments: Products, Services, and Asset development. The company offers ArcGIS for renewables platform for use in wind and solar projects to operate authoritative information, streamline operations, and transform data; and ArcGIS pipeline referencing to manage pipeline data, and track the status and health of pipeline assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.