Gifto Hits 24 Hour Volume of $158.11 Million (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a total market cap of $27.60 million and approximately $158.11 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,167,539 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gifto (GFT) is a Web3 blockchain solution introduced in 2017, focusing on digital gifting through blockchain presents like NFTs, including e-cards, generative art, and red envelopes. While the specific founders are not mentioned, the platform is designed to combine the gifting experience with blockchain technology’s benefits. The native token, $GFT, is used for various purposes within the Gifto ecosystem. It allows users to stake and earn rewards, facilitates trading and investments through the Gifto Wallet, and enables creators to monetize their NFTs in the Gifto Store. Additionally, $GFT plays a role in charity, with a portion of its annual inflation donated to Binance Charity to support education and combat poverty. This makes $GFT a versatile token within Gifto’s platform, serving multiple functions from staking to social responsibility initiatives.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

