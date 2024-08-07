Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.26

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 5053171 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair cut Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.80 to $0.30 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.40.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $663.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 56.09% and a negative net margin of 409.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ginkgo Bioworks

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total value of $219,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,752.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,446 shares of company stock worth $236,875 in the last three months. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 9,440.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.