GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34 – $0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 – $737.0, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.44 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTLB. Raymond James upgraded shares of GitLab from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on GitLab from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on GitLab from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America decreased their target price on GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.30.

NASDAQ:GTLB traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. 456,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,581,371. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.93. GitLab has a 12-month low of $40.19 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.46.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 68.52%. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,275 shares of company stock valued at $6,848,847 in the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

