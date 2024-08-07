GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $176.0 million-$177.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.9 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.340-0.370 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.30.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 469,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,669. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.46. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. Equities analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,933 shares in the company, valued at $8,039,981.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,039,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

