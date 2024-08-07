Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Gladstone Commercial were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOD. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 115,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,125. The company has a market cap of $573.17 million, a P/E ratio of -75.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Gladstone Commercial ( NASDAQ:GOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -631.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

