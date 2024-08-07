Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of GBLI opened at $31.61 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Indemnity Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,562,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,488,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global Indemnity Group by 223.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 37.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

