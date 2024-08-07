Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 46.30%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

NYSE GSL remained flat at $26.63 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,727. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.82. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Global Ship Lease Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Global Ship Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

Further Reading

