GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GFS. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.31.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GFS traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 613,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,478. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $62.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5,093.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 531,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after purchasing an additional 521,228 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

