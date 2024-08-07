GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GFS. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.54.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,984. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 52-week low of $43.18 and a 52-week high of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.