GoHealth (GOCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect GoHealth to post earnings of ($2.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GoHealth to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOCO opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.15. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.54.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.