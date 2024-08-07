Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $15.90 Average PT from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.90.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $16.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.48. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $10.31 and a 1 year high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFI. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Gold Fields by 836.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 110,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 98,523 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $280,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $189,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,145 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

