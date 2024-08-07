Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Roy Sebag Buys 10,000 Shares

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 10,000 shares of Goldmoney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.09 per share, with a total value of C$80,920.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Roy Sebag bought 15,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$121,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Roy Sebag bought 500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$3,850.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Roy Sebag bought 2,600 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$20,280.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Roy Sebag bought 13,400 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.65 per share, with a total value of C$102,510.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Roy Sebag bought 4,400 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.35 per share, with a total value of C$32,340.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Roy Sebag purchased 7,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.98 per share, with a total value of C$54,436.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag purchased 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.64 per share, with a total value of C$185,256.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

TSE XAU traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,154. The stock has a market cap of C$105.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of -0.71. Goldmoney Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$6.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goldmoney had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of C$27.24 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

