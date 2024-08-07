Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Announces Earnings Results

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.05% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $171.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Up 0.7 %

GBDC opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Insider Activity

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 62,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,212.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 62,267 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, with a total value of $1,000,008.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,268,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,378,212.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 601,015 shares of company stock worth $9,636,138 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Further Reading

