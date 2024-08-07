Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Given New $162.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $162.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LOPE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.37. The stock had a trading volume of 57,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,994. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.69. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $107.99 and a 12-month high of $157.53.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.42 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total value of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14,150.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 710.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

